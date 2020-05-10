  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland resident was arrested after attempting to discard a replica handgun and a backpack carrying a sawed-off shotgun while being pursued by law enforcement, the Woodland Police Department said.

Woodland police said officers responded Saturday to reports of a fight between two people with one possibly being armed in the area Sixth Street and Cottage Drive.

Diamond Sanchez, 37, fled the scene as officers arrived, the department said, and was apprehended a short time later as officers located the illegal and replica firearms.

Sanchez was booked into the county jail on numerous charges.

