



SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — An alert fisherman saved three men on the Sacramento River Monday afternoon after their raft overturned.

According to a press release from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. south of the Highway 44 overcrossing. As multiple law enforcement agencies responded to help rescue the men hanging on to the overturned raft, Redding resident Doug Alcorn saw the men.

The sheriff’s office said Alcorn was fishing in a drift boat was able to rescue the three men — Ron Richter, 68 years old from San Jose, CA, Steve Rosenberry, 62 years old from San Jose, CA, and Andrew Richter, 34 years old from Rocklin, CA — from the rushing river.

None of the men were wearing life jackets, but the sheriff’s office said there were life jackets in the raft. The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to wear a life jacket when they’re on or near the water.

According to the sheriff’s office, the three men were on the raft with a rowing frame and had deployed an anchor while they fished. The strong current caused the raft to sink until the water came over the sides, causing it to capsize and throw the men into the river.

No injuries were reported in this incident.