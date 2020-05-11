Crash Causing Major Traffic Backup On Highway 99 Into SacramentoTraffic is at a crawl into Sacramento on Highway 99 Monday morning due to a crash.

Sacramento County Chase Ends With Crash, Minor ArrestedA pursuit and two crashes through Sacramento County ended with the arrest of a minor in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

'We Felt Safe With Everything': Raft Rental Reopens With Changes On The WaterIt took some hurdles to get over before American River Raft Rentals could reopen, but with rule changes and social distancing measures put into place, rafters were able to head back out into the water this weekend.

Taking The Next Step: Nevada County May Soon Move Further Into Phase 2 Of Coronavirus ReopeningsDining in at a Nevada County restaurant could soon get the green light this week as officials push to move further into phase two of California's four-phase coronavirus reopening plan.