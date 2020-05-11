Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic is at a crawl into Sacramento on Highway 99 Monday morning due to a crash.
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near the 12th Avenue offramp.
#TrafficAlert in #Sacramento County: Expect delays on State Route 99 just south of 12th Avenue. The #1 (left), 2 & 3 lanes BLOCKED due to traffic collision.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 11, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least two vehicles were involved. Several lanes of northbound Highway 99 are now blocked due to the crash.
No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.
Drivers should expect delays through the morning commute hours.