



NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Nevada County is one step closer to reopening more businesses after submitting its readiness plan to the state Monday evening.

In a press release, county health officials said the state is expected to approve its readiness plan in 24-48 hours, allowing the county to move further into stage 2 reopening.

Once approved, places like retail stores, malls, dog groomers, and dine-in at restaurants are set to get the green light to fully reopen – and residents say they are more than ready. On Monday evening the county told businesses to prepare to reopen soon.

The county said while schools are permitted to reopen under the state’s Stage 2 guidance, they do not anticipate Nevada County to reopen until August.

Health officials emphasized that residents will need to continue social distancing, following good hygiene practices, and wearing face coverings in public.

Nevada County will be one of the first counties in the state to get approval for its readiness plan, which is required before moving through the reopening stages more quickly than the rest of the state.

Yuba, Sutter, and Modoc Counties have already authorized businesses such as hair and nail salons, malls and dine-in restaurants to reopen without approval from the state.

Business not allowed to reopen in phase two are: