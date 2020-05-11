Comments
NORTH AURUBN (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of identity theft after he was pulled over in North Auburn early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. along Highway 49.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a driver with a defective license plate lamp. Further, the person was driving with an expired registration.
The deputy then pulled the driver over and soon found a stash of ID cards, driver’s licenses, tax documents, social security cards and other items with personal information that didn’t belong to him.
That driver, 40-year-old Sacramento resident Mckenzie Singer, was soon arrested and is now facing a number of identity theft and possession of stolen property charges.