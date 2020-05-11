SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have made an arrest in the south Sacramento shooting that left two men dead over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. along the 1400 block of Meadowview Road. Officers who responded to the scene to investigate a reported shooting and found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The other man was rushed to the hospital, but was also soon pronounced dead.

On Monday, detectives announced that they had arrested 29-year-old Shawn Shaver in connection to the case.

Shaver has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.