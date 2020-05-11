  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was found dead after a fire at a modular home park in Sacramento late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. along the 6000 block of Dias Avenue.

Sacramento Fire says crews arrived and found a unit at the back of the park on fire. A deceased elderly woman was soon discovered in the bedroom of the home.

A dog was also found dead in the bedroom, firefighters say.

An official cause of death for the woman will be released by the coroner’s office.

Investigators are looking exactly what caused the fire.

