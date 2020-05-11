



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 14-year-old Sacramento girl has been accepted to eight California colleges and now she’s trying to decide which one she wants to attend in the fall.

Tiara Abraham has the voice of a seasoned artist and is well beyond her years academically.

“I graduated high school last year when I was 13,” Tiara Abraham said. “Now I’m taking 16 units, and now we are trying to figure out what university to go to.”

She doesn’t have a driver’s license yet, but she’s choosing between eight highly-accredited California universities. Her parents, Taji and Bijou, say they knew their daughter was special very early on.

“I think we figured it out probably when she was around four, and that’s when we did the IQ test and that’s when we figured out she is just like Tanishq,” Taji Abraham said.

Their son, Tanishq, was just 14 when he earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from UC Davis in 2018.

Tiara is on a similar path. She joined Mensa at the age of four and took the SAT at 11, scoring In the top 95-98% for seventh graders.

She says she wants to pursue a career in opera.

“My ultimate goal is to sing for opera companies and big venues like to Metropolitan Opera House. I’ve already sung at Carnegie Hall,” Tiara said.

From the test scores to the musical score, Tiara is still a kid at heart.

“When I’m not studying, I like to surf around on Youtube, Instagram or TikTok,” she said. “I’m just a normal 14-year-old, I like to have fun.”

Tiara will make a decision on which university she will attend by June 1. After her bachelor’s degree, she hopes to go on and get a doctorate of musical arts.

Her brother, Tanishq, is still pursuing his PhD.