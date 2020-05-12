TURLOCK (CBS13) — A total of 14 residents of a Turlock nursing facility have now died after a large coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak at the Turlock Nursing And Rehabilitation Center is one of the largest in California. On Monday, Covenant Care revealed that 14 either current or former residents at the facility have died from coronavirus.

All residents and staff have now been tested at the facility. Officials say that a total of 99 residents and 49 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

To deal with the outbreak, the nursing home has divided the facility into a wing devoted to residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and one for those who have tested negative.

Staff and essential medical personnel are also continuing to be screened before they can enter the facility.

The nursing home’s outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County. As of Monday evening, county officials say there have been 508 positive cases and 21 recorded deaths.