Comments
GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading to other buildings at a mobile home park in Granite Bay early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Granite Bay Mobile Home Park.
According to the South Placer Fire District, firefighters who responded to the scene found one mobile home quickly going up in smoke. Crews went to work immediately and were able to extinguish the flames before they could spread to any other homes.
All people who were inside of the home made it out safely, firefighters say.
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.