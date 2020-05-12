Hard-Hit Restaurants Await Guidelines From Gov. Newsom For Reopening Dining RoomsCalifornia restaurants waiting for permission to reopen to diners have been preparing for the "new normal" in the age of the coronavirus.

Quick Work By Firefighters Stops Fire At Granite Bay Mobile Home Park From SpreadingFirefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading to other buildings at a mobile home park in Granite Bay early Tuesday morning.

Some Internships Canceled, Others Give Students Virtual ExperienceWith the majority of companies still working from home, students are missing out on crucial experience before graduating, but some companies are still finding a way to provide virtual experiences for students.

Off-Duty CHP Officer Rescues Hiker From Angel Falls WaterfallAn off-duty CHP officer got creative to help save a hiker who was frozen in fear and about to go over a waterfall in the Sierra National Forest.