NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a pair of recent incidents where drivers have apparently been shot at while going through a particular stretch of Highway 49 in North Auburn.

Exactly when the two incidents happened has not been disclosed, but the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they are recent.

In both incidents, the victims had driven through the area between Atwood and New Airport roads. One driver had his tire blow out in that area; he soon discovered an apparent bullet hole through his tire and rim.

The second driver found a possible bullet hole in her vehicle’s tailgate after driving through that same area.

Due to the similarities of the incidents, detectives believe the two could be linked.

Deputies have scoured the area for evidence, surveillance video and possible witnesses.

Anyone who may have seen the incidents, or with any other information relevant to the case, is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7830.