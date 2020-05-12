Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police say two people suspected of robbing a Roseville pharmacy were arrested at gunpoint last week.
The incident happened early Friday evening at a drug store along the 3900 block of Foothills Boulevard. Roseville police say the two suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded drugs.
Officers got to the scene minutes later and set up a perimeter around the store.
As the suspects ran out the front door, police say the officers met them and took them into custody at gunpoint.
The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Roseville resident Chris Cavanaoga and a juvenile from North Highlands.
Both are now facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.