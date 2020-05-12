



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State’s campus and classrooms are pretty quiet and it will continue to stay that way.

CBS13 is learning from the Chancellor of the California State Universities that students will primarily will be earning their degree virtually.

“A course that might begin in a face-to-face modality in the fall would likely have to be switched to a virtual format during the term if the serious second wave of the pandemic occurs, as forecast,” Dr. Timothy White, Chancellor for California State University, said.

Students at Sacramento State understand the health risks are by no means a footnote when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the end, it has to be done to protect people,” Alexis Young said.

But, they aren’t fans of logging into a lecture instead of being at one.

“I’m paying thousands of dollars for an education that I’m not really getting. It’s hurting everybody really,” Deborah Escobar said.

“I’m a mechanical engineering major and that requires a lot of tutoring that I go to like the math lab and my actually major department,” Noah Young said. “And so, all of that stuff being virtual, it kind of hinders my learning process.”

There’s still a chance for a way of in-person learning with proper safety measures for students needing hands-on experience in order to earn their degree.

“Some possible examples of potential exceptions — and only when there are sufficient resources available and protocols in place to assure that rigorous health and safety requirements are in place — include clinical classes with training mannequins for our nursing students such that we keep students on track for licensure and entry into the state’s healthcare workforce,” White said.

Sacramento State issued a statement regarding these courses under the continued virtual learning plan.

It said: “Ultimately, the president, chancellor and the local county health department must approve each face-to-face class exception that will require personal protective equipment and social distancing protections.”

The Chancellor’s Office also told CBS13 that students who don’t have the opportunity to go home for fall virtual learning are able to stay on-campus, just like they did for the spring.

Housing and other costs are concerns for students with another round of laptop learning on the books.

“If I get to be home, I get to be home and I don’t have to commute or be here and spend some extra money,” Alexis Young said.

“If they’re charging us the same amount as they are to go in class, they should definitely lower that cost,” Noah Young said.

The Chancellor’s Office also said that it expects plans for each university to be finished in a couple of weeks.