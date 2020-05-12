SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the cold case killing of a South Lake Tahoe gas station clerk nearly seven years ago.

Back on Aug. 6, 2013, a man wearing a face mask walked into the US Gasoline Station along Lake Tahoe Boulevard and shot the clerk. That worker, South Lake Tahoe resident Manpreet Singh, died in the shooting.

The suspect disappeared into the night and the case went cold for several years.

Then, in July 2017, a new video was posted by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office in the hopes of generating some new leads in the case.

Last summer, a reported witness came forward and identified the suspect as 34-year-old Sean Donohoe. Detectives say Donohoe was a resident of South Lake Tahoe back in 2013, then moved to Las Vegas.

With that new tip, investigators started compiling evidence – including comparing DNA collected at the time of the shooting that allegedly links Donohoe to the incident.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Donohoe in connection to the case.

Anyone with further information relevant to the case is urged to contact detectives at (530) 542-6133.