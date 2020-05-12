Roseville Family Comes Face-To-Face With IntruderAuthorities say a Roseville family came face-to-face with an intruder inside their home last week.

1 hour ago

Sacramento State Going Mostly OnlineThe CSU system announced Tuesday that most classes will be online in the fall.

1 hour ago

Gov. Newsom Announces More Modifications To Stay-At-Home OrderSome restaurants may be reopening for limited dine-in service with the modifications.

4 hours ago

First 2 Counties Get OK To More Quickly ReopenThe first two California counties received state approval Tuesday to more quickly reopen some services as state officials gradually relax restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

5 hours ago

Intruder Uses Bathroom After Getting Into Roseville Home Through Unlocked DoorAccording to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a man had apparently gotten in through an unlocked door while the family was putting their kids to sleep. The man then stayed in the home for a bit - even using the bathroom to bath himself, deputies say. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago