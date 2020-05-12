WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officials are warning Yolo County residents about a fake letter going around that wrongly states children need to be tested for coronavirus in order to get state assistance.

It’s unclear who’s behind the fake letter, but the letterhead makes it look like it’s from California’s Department of Social Services.

The letter, dated to May 6, claims COVID-19 testing is mandatory for all members of a household – including children – looking to receive CalFresh and MediCal benefits.

County officials say the letter is plain wrong.

There is a fake letter circulation saying that children must get tested to receive assistance. This is FAKE NEWS and deliberate misinformation that takes advantage of the fears of a targeted population. pic.twitter.com/vlUfh04KwW — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) May 12, 2020

“There is a fake letter circulation saying that children must get tested to receive assistance. This is FAKE NEWS and deliberate misinformation that takes advantage of the fears of a targeted population,” Yolo County officials tweeted on Tuesday.

Exactly how many people have received the fake letter is unclear.

The actual California Department of Social Services said on its website that they are investigating the fake letter.

Officials stress that state and county human services departments will never ask people about their health status in applications for benefits.