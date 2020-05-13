



— A 10-year-old California girl has figured out a way to safely embrace her grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paige Okray of Riverside has invented the “hug curtain” — a shower curtain sealed over a doorway with strategically placed arm slots.

Paige said she came up with the idea after seeing several videos of people using blankets to hug their loved ones. She used a shower curtain, a hot glue gun, Ziploc bags, and disposable plates to create the “hug curtain.”

“She came up with the idea, she laid it out in the family room and spent multiple hours working on it,” her mom, Lindsay Okray, told KABC. “[We] took it over to my parents’ house and surprised them.”

Okray works as a nurse in the COVID-19 unit at Riverside Community Hospital so she has had to stay socially distanced from her parents as a precaution.