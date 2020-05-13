LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) — Boating is set to return to Lake Berryessa this weekend with social distancing measures.

Pleasure Cove Marina and Markley Cove Marina and Resort both announced their boat launch ramps will reopen this Saturday. However, it won’t be back to normal.

Boaters are asked to avoid unnecessary contact with others and only immediate family members will be allowed on each boat.

Masks will be required for all who go into the store at Markley Cove, and employees will be required to wear masks while checking boat registration, when in the store and at the gas pumps.

Pleasure Cove released the following rules for launching on Facebook:

• Family Units Only — No guest or second car allowed

• No rafting of boats

• Must follow all Napa County health department orders regarding mask, PPE, Hand washing, etc…

• No Day Use allowed

• Please practice social distancing on the ramp, fuel dock, courtesy dock, and store area

• No BBQ’s, group gatherings of more than 8 in the store area

• Maintain 6 feet of separation around others.