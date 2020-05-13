



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Normally, Leanna Ketelsen would just call up mom to watch her 10-year-old daughter Dani Grace. But during the pandemic, she’s been taking her to work with her.

“Not only am I a single mom, but I am self-employed,” she said.

But not all parents are in the same position as Leanna or mom Donyelle Rose, who is able to care for her kids at home while working.

“They are just at that age where they are not quite old enough to be home alone,” Rose said.

As more businesses begin reopening allowing moms and dads to get back to work, there is a growing demand for child care, especially for parents whose children are too young to stay home and too old for daycare.

So what options are available? CBS13 asked the governor’s press office who referred us to the COVID19 website which connects parents to a child care resource and referral agency like Child Action, Inc. in Sacramento County, which has been working with providers who are open for business and can accommodate children up to 12 years old.

But while there are some options, they are still limited due to temporary closures.

According to Child Action, data shows since the virus between child care centers and family child care homes, there have been 435 temporary closures. Options may be limited while parents get back to work, but help is still out there.

Leanna knows many parents who are struggling to balance work and child care.

“It’s very tough and how does a single mom do it with no help?” she said.

Parents may contact Child Action, Inc. by calling 916.369.0191, email at info@childaction.org, or by visiting www.childaction.org.