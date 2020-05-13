



SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — There’s growing anticipation for when students will get to return to school.

According to the California Department of Education, districts will likely be able to make their own plans of when to reopen.

“We want to test our kids and our staff,” said Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans.

Superintendent Evans is working to create a coronavirus testing plan. If a student has a temperature, he hopes to get them tested.

“If the parents have given permission to be able to test the student and get results,” he explained.

Antibody testing for staff is also on his radar.

“There is not a consistent national or federal testing plan and the best way for schools to open up is to have testing readily available,” he added.

The California Department of Education gave additional insight on reopening schools Wednesday.

“We do recognize that some districts may choose to open early and that is a great way of addressing equity needs,” said State Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

He said students, teachers and staff may have to wear masks. Their classroom learning may be split between morning and afternoon shifts for social distancing and districts may adopt hybrid learning which includes virtual and in-person education.

Natomas Unified is focusing on three different ways of learning, having about 50 to 60% of students in seats.

“Whether at the same time we are rotating every other day at some of our larger schools, that is likely,” Evans said.

The district is also looking at continuing an independent study program and negotiating a hybrid learning plan.

Cecilia Villa just wants her kids physically at school to some capacity.

“Hybrid is good. I would like hybrid like home and some class, teacher interaction, even if it is limited amounts of students at a time,” she said.

There is a special board meeting set for next week to discuss reopening.