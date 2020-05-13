  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auburn News, Mayor Bill Kirby, Plane Crash


AUBURN (CBS13) — Officials released new information about the plane crash that killed Auburn Mayor Dr. William Kirby last month.

The National Transportation Safety Board accident report says shortly after takeoff, the engine lost power. 

A passenger who was seriously injured reported Dr. Kirby, who was piloting the plane, attempted an emergency landing but lost control of the aircraft. The passenger told the NTSB there were no warning lights or alerts prior to the crash. 

Kirby died on April 18th near the Auburn Municipal Airport. The entire flight lasted less than a minute. 

Kirby faced backlash the week before the crash after making controversial comments aimed at President Trump’s handling of the pandemic. He announced he would step down and nominate Auburn Councilmember Daniel Berlant as the city’s new mayor, effective April 27.

Comments

Leave a Reply