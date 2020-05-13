GALT (CBS13) — The City of Galt has become the latest town to cancel their Fourth of July celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Galt officials announced on Wednesday that the the parade, Officer Tonn 5K Run and fireworks show have all been canceled.

“We want to assure you that this decision was not one made lightly, we are incredibly saddened to cancel one of our most popular community events. However, the safety of our residents, visitors, staff, and volunteers is of paramount importance,” said Mayor Paul Sandhu in a statement.

As of Tuesday, Sacramento County Public Health says Galt has seen 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus; no deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded.

Several other municipalities across the state have announced cancellations to their Independence Day festivities.