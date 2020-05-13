NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — The quick work of firefighters is being credited with helping save the life of man who was going into anaphylactic shock after a bee sting.

According to the Newcastle Fire Protection District, firefighters responded to a report of a man having an allergic reaction on Saturday. The man had been stung by a bee and had a history of allergic reactions to the stings.

Firefighters discovered that the man’s tongue was swelling so severe that it was closing off his airway.

A shot of Epinephrine was given to the man and his status improved dramatically. Still, medics rushed him to the ER.

The paramedics later relayed that the early Epi shot was instrumental in saving the man’s life.

Newcastle Fire says they were one of the first departments in Placer County to up their training in the use of such emergency medical services like an Epi-pen.