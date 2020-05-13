



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Five new counties, all in Northern California, have been approved by state officials to charge ahead with reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that several new counties who had reached out to the state had met requirements to move more quickly through the second stage of reopening.

The new counties added include: Plumas, Sierra, Tuolumne, Yuba and Sutter. They join Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada and Placer counties, who were approved earlier in the week.

Moving further into the second of the four phases of reopening means that those counties can now allow certain businesses and other establishments to reopen with modifications. Significantly, it means dine-in restaurants and destination retail stores can reopen as long as social distancing can be ensured within the building.

Notably, the counties that have been allowed to push ahead are more rural and have seen a lot fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Still, Newsom noted that more than 30 other counties have been in contact with the state to also be allowed to move further into the reopening process.