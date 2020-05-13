



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Businesses in Placer County are one of several area counties now free to move forward further into Governor Newsom’s plan to reopen the economy.

On day one, businesses say they’re not wasting their time.

“It’s refreshing to be back outside and have some sense of normalcy,” said Danny Garcia.

He and his family enjoyed a mid-week beer and a meal outside at a favorite restaurant in town. It is the first time the Garcia family has been out in months.

“Yes, we were thrilled to hear the news,” said Wendy Gerig with the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce.

She has been preparing area shops and restaurants for this day for weeks. Gerig says the number of COVID-19 cases are low, the paperwork to the state submitted, and they now have the “okay” to reopen.

“So many of our businesses are small businesses, and all they want to do is, make donuts or groom dogs, but if they don’t do it smartly, we’re going to have an issue,” she said.

The Westfield Galleria in Roseville will also reopen on Friday, May 22. The region’s largest shopping mall will see new modified hours, and increased cleanings. The number of shoppers will be limited too.

“The past month for business has been terrible,” said M. Taylor. She is the owner of Sparrow Five, an art and retail shop that showcases work for 70 local artists in Roseville.

She says moving forward couldn’t have come soon enough.

READ ALSO: Placer Retail Poised To Reopen, Some Businesses Playing Catch-Up

“It’s going to help a lot to have some foot traffic, and I get to see my customers who I love and I miss them,” she said.

She was worried about how they would keep the lights on at her shop, selling work customers want to see and touch.

“It’s a unique shopping experience,” she said.

Now they’re hoping their loyal customers will return, and support.

“We are doing what I call, faith over fear, and just going forward, and do the best you can,” she said.

That shop will only allow five people in the store at once, just one of the many rules the county has in action for all of these businesses.

The Placer County Economic Development Department will be fielding calls and paying visits to businesses to make sure they’re complying with the modifications.