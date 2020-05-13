PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Placerville’s top cop, Chief James Ortega, is stepping down after three years on the job.
After a closed city council meeting Tuesday, the police department said Ortega and City Manager Cleve Morris “mutually agreed to a separation.”
Before joining the Placerville Police Department, Ortega was a captain for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Ortega issued a statement Wednesday writing, “I have always placed the wellness and safety of our troops as a priority. I have done a lot within the department with limited resources. I know the entire department will continue to strive to serve the community well.”
Neither the city council nor the police department gave a reason for Ortega stepping down. An interim chief has not yet been named.
