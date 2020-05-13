ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police say a birthday drive-by in Roseville with “cool cars” ended with officers giving out a bunch of citations.

The incident happened last week. Roseville police say a parent asked people online to do a birthday drive-by for their young child, an increasingly common celebration people are now undertaking over social distancing concerns.

Several car clubs in the area apparently saw the post and decided to participate.

On the day of the drive-by, nearly 100 cars showed up to the West Roseville neighborhood near Village Green and Bob Doyle drives.

Roseville police say they soon started getting reports of illegal activity and reckless driving in that area. Officers converged and then, in order to disperse the crowd, started giving out citations.

In total, Roseville police say they handed out over 20 citations for vehicle code violations.

The parents who originally planned the drive-by were not cited, police say.

No damage was reported after the incident.