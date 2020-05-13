



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Roseville Galleria says they will be reopening for guests next week.

Officials announced on Wednesday that the mall, which has been closed since March, will be reopening on May 22.

The reopening of the mall comes after Placer County was approved on Tuesday to push further into the second stage of the state’s phased reopening plan. A total of 12 counties, all in Northern California and all mostly rural, have been approved as of Wednesday to charge ahead.

With the Roseville Galleria’s reopening will come a slew of new practices to encourage social distancing and lessen the exposure risk to coronavirus.

Even with the reopening, it’s unclear which stores will be open. State guidelines for the second phase of reopening stipulate that only pick-up or curbside delivery can be offered.

The mall’s hours will be modified to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday for the time being.