



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Is Sacramento County holding money meant for you? Checks that don't get cashed for six months get listed in a county database.

Currently, the county has more than 11,000 unclaimed checks – totaling more than $3.2 million.

The checks are listed by name and searchable on the county website’s Open Data Portal. To search the portal, click the “Finance” icon; click the “County Outstanding Checks” link; and click “Data” tab. Then click on the column “filter” cone-shaped icons for specific value sorting, or the column headings for alpha/numeric listings to get ascending or descending sorts.

The county said if you find your name or business listed, go to the Unclaimed County Warrants webpage to find out more about the information needed to receive the funds.

