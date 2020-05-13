Record Almond Crop ForecastedThe United States Department of Agriculture projects the California crop to hit three billion pounds for the first time ever.

55 minutes ago

Cutbacks To Visit Sacramento Amid ConstructionThe coronavirus crisis is forcing big cutbacks to Visit Sacramento, the organization that brings in tourism dollars to the city.

56 minutes ago

Elk Grove 4th of July PlansThe City of Elk Grove plans to set off fireworks from an undisclosed location for all of its residents to see from home.

1 hour ago

Placerville Police Chief Steps DownPlacerville's top cop, Chief James Ortega, is stepping down after three years on the job.

1 hour ago

Businesses Look Outside For Future Of DiningThere’s not a lot of dining room chatter at restaurants in Midtown Sacramento anymore, but there’s some talk about what could happen once these restaurants can reopen during stage 2.

1 hour ago