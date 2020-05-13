Placerville Police Chief James Ortega Steps Down After Closed City Council SessionPlacerville's top cop, Chief James Ortega, is stepping down after three years on the job.

Tattoo Shops Choose To Reopen After Stanislaus County Lifts Local Stay-At-Home OrderStanislaus County chose to remove their local stay-at-home order and leave it up to the state's order on Tuesday, saying the two were very similar.

Placer Retail Poised To Reopen, Some Businesses Playing Catch-UpPlacer County is one of 17 counties given the go-ahead by the governor to reopen more businesses to in-store customers, leading to the reopening of places like the Roseville Galleria.

Police Searching For Missing Stockton Senior Who's Possibly At-Risk Because Of DementiaPolice in Stockton are asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who could be in danger.