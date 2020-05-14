NEEDLES (CBS13) — Three Sacramento residents are under arrest after five children were found riding unrestrained in a make-shift wooden box in the bed of a pickup truck near the California-Arizona border.

The arrest happened on Tuesday. According to the Colorado River Sheriff’s Department, deputies got a call that day about a pickup truck spotted along Interstate 40 that appeared to be carrying children in a crate.

Deputies managed to stop the pickup in the California city of Needles.

As deputies discovered, the pickup indeed had a makeshift wooden box on its bed.

Inside the box were five children ranging in age from 1 to 13 years old. All were unrestrained in the box – which also had no ventilator nor water on a day when temperatures outside were reaching around 100 degrees.

Deputies also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun inside the pickup.

Three people, all Sacramento residents, were arrested: 40-year-old Kenneth Standridge, 39-year-old Zona Brasier and 41-year-old Aushajuan Hardy. All are facing child endangerment, among other charges.

The children are related to the suspects, but the sheriff’s office would expand further.

It’s unclear which direction the group was headed.