TRACY (CBS13) — Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal from four fast-food restaurants in Tracy early Sunday morning.
Police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, the unknown male suspect broke the El Pollo Loco drive-thru window on Naglee Road and tried to get into the empty cash register.
Detectives believe the suspect is responsible for attempted burglaries the same night at three other restaurants including Mr. Pickles, KFC, and Popeye’s Chicken.
Anyone with information about incidents or the man’s identity is asked to contact the Tracy police department.