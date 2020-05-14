  • CBS13On Air

COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) – The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in identifying and locating a Copperopolis porch pirate.

The sheriff’s office said they received reports of the package theft at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect was captured on security footage driving onto the property and taking a package from the victim’s porch.

The suspect, a white male adult, was captured wearing a black zip-up sweater, grey sweatpants, a red and black hat, a black wristband and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

