FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A group of suspects named the “Covergirl bandits” stole over $2,500 worth of cosmetics from Target, the Fairfield Police Department said.
The department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the suspects returned to the store two days later with similar intentions, but their plans were foiled by the Target’s loss prevention team. Police said the girls then left the store in a silver SUV.
In an update added to the Facebook post, the department said the suspects were identified with help from the community but did not announce any arrests as of yet.