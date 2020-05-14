SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dear Stranger, Sacramento is a project connecting people together during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering messages of hope and sharing stories through letters.

The concept is simple. You write a letter and get a letter.

Each letter submitted starts with “Dear stranger.”

“Know that there is always love,” said 14-year-old Remi as she read a letter.

Remi is sharing part of her story in a letter she wrote to a stranger.

“For a high school (student) and a teenager, I guess you can say I’ve adjusted pretty well so far,” Remi read.

Organizer Wendy Bogdan says the messages from strangers to strangers are helping to spread hope, strength and love.

“It’s just a gift of joy and caring to someone that she may never meet,” she said.

Bogdan said what happens after the letters are delivered depends on the new pen pals.

“Please write back, sincerely Spencer,” she said while reading a letter.

Remi hopes to connect with someone who may be feeling alone.

“Like someone in a senior facility,” she explained.

When that person receives her letter with a poem written for them, she hopes dear stranger becomes, dear friend.

“And most importantly stay home. Best of wishes Remi,” she said as she finished reading her letter.

Dear Stranger, Sacramento is accepting letters through May 14. For more information, you can email Wendy Bogdan at DearStrangerSacramento@gmail.com.

Letter can be sent to P.O. Box 191155, Sacramento, CA 95819. They can be addressed to “Dear Stranger, Sacramento”.