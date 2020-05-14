



AUBURN (CBS13) — It wasn’t a picture-perfect moment for an Elk Grove couple on Wednesday, after visiting the Foresthill Bridge in Auburn.

Photos show the feet of an Elk Grove woman stepping onto the bridge and the view from below moments before she fell 20 feet from a girder and had to be rescued by Placer County Sheriff’s deputies.

“This victim, in this case, was extremely lucky and fortunate to have made it,” Angela Musallam, spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

This trespassing trend isn’t new to deputies, though. The department says a number of people risk their lives to “do it for the gram” or film videos for the social media platform, TikTok.

Videos taken just weeks ago show the lengths teens go to for these posts. Though, these incidents have been happening for decades, even before the social media trends began.

Musallam hopes this most recent rescue helps send a message home.

“If you end up going to jail for a few months or face a $2,000 fine – just imagine if you don’t come out alive,” she said.

The sheriff’s office is hoping to prove a picture may be worth a thousand words, but never worth a life.

“They’ll be fine, they’ll be extra careful – really there’s no such thing in this case,” Musallam said. “All it takes is one slip.”

A Facebook post from the department says the woman involved shared her photos so others could learn from her. The post says she learned a valuable lesson. It’s unclear if she faced any fines or citations for the risky incident.

https://www.facebook.com/PlacerSheriff/videos/264501501594974/