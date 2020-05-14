



– A second suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death a woman in her home in September 2019, the Marysville Police Department announced on Thursday.

Marysville police said officers arrested Cody Dion Morris, 27, of Rancho Cordova, in Acampo early Thursday.

Morris was booked into the Yuba County Jail and faces charges of residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and accessory to murder, police said. He was located and apprehended in the 3200 block of E. Woodson Road.

Karina Paez Smith was shot and killed in her Marysville home back on September 22, 2019.

Jesse Jaramillo, 30, of Sacramento, was known the Smith family and was arrested four days later in front of the Feather Falls Casino in Oroville, authorities said. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on multiple charges, including murder.

Marysville police said investigators learned Smith was shot in the head at close range. The department said information from Smith’s family members indicated two suspects were responsible for her death and that the two suspects left the scene in Smith’s vehicle.