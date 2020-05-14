SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All people going to Sacramento courts will now be required to wear a face covering and undergo a temperature screening before entering.
Starting Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department will begin temperature screening employees and all others who enter a court facility. Anyone with a 100.4 F temperature or higher will not be allowed inside.
And starting Monday, May 18, all people entering the court must wear a face covering. Those who do not have a face covering will be denied, the court stated.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, courtrooms have changed drastically to ensure the safety of everyone involved but not delay proceedings.
Many hearings are held over zoom, with limited people allowed inside courtrooms and increased sanitation measures in place.