Five Children Found Riding Unrestrained In Makeshift Box On PickupThree Sacramento residents are under arrest after five children were found riding unrestrained in a make-shift wooden box in the bed of a pickup truck near the California-Arizona border. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Hemorrhagic Rabbit Disease Found In California For 1st TimeA highly contagious and deadly rabbit disease has been found in California for the first time, the state Fish and Wildlife Department said. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Woman Faces Added Burglary During State Of Emergency Charge After Allegedly Squatting Inside Tahoe HomeA New York woman has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into and living in a North Lake Tahoe area home. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 5/14/20The latest headlines.

2 hours ago

More Counties Given Green Light To Reopen FasterYuba and Sutter counties, along with now more than a dozen others, are moving further into Stage 2 of California's reopening plan.

2 hours ago