SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a hotel near Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The scene is at a hotel along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.
Lots of Sac Sheriff on scene a lot Watt Ave near Orange Grove Ave. Shots fired at American Best Value Hotel. Some residents evacuated. @GoodDaySac @allyaredas @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/9Aw9cXqOBK
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 14, 2020
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at the hotel.
Deputies believe the person who fired the gun may be inside a hotel room.
It’s unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.
Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.
Updates to follow.