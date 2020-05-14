  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a hotel near Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The scene is at a hotel along the 4600 block of Watt Avenue, just off of Interstate 80.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired at the hotel.

Deputies believe the person who fired the gun may be inside a hotel room.

It’s unclear, at this point, if there were any injuries.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.

Updates to follow.

