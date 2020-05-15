BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Public health officials are now doing a contact tracing investigation after someone tested positive for coronavirus after a Butte County church held a service on Mother’s Day.

According to Butte County Public Health, a person tested positive for COVID-19 a day after attending the Mother’s Day service.

It’s unclear exactly where that person was infected, but now the over 180 people who are believed to have attended the service may have been exposed to coronavirus.

“At this time, organizations that hold in-person services or gatherings are putting the health and safety of their congregations, the general public and out local ability to open up at great risk,” said Butte County Public Health Director Danette York in a statement.

Butte County Public Health and its partners are now trying to test all the people who attended the service.

Anyone who attended the service is being instructed by public health officials to self-quarantine.

As announced earlier this week, Butte County was among the first to meet the guidelines for loosening some of the stay-at-home order – but in-person religious gatherings remain prohibited until Stage 3 of California’s reopening plan.