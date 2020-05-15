



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a protest that’s planned outside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s private home over the weekend.

A Facebook group named “One Community One Nation” is behind the planned protest.

Like the recent demonstrations at the State Capitol, the group is among the voices pushing for California to reopen as the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Despite the disruption of the new measures, recent polls – like one released earlier this week by the University of Chicago and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research – show most Americans disapprove of stay-at-home order protests.

Exactly who is behind the “One Community One Nation” Facebook group is unclear. According to its Facebook page history, it was originally a NorCal Food Trucks group created back in 2011. The group’s name then changed to “Food mob” the following year and was inactive for some time before the name was changed on April 30 to its current title.

Since then, the group’s posts have been harshly critical of Newsom and the stay-at-home order.

Only about a dozen people have said they will be going to the protest outside Newsom’s home, according to the Facebook event.