VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The Vacaville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of using stolen bank cards taken during a burglary and driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.
The department said the burglary was committed sometime between April 30 and May 1. The suspect reportedly used the stolen bank cards to make several purchases throughout the city.
The suspect, pictured below, was captured on security footage wearing a T-shirt stolen during the same burglary, police said.
Vacaville police said the suspect was seen driving the vehicle with the stolen license plate on the morning of May 1.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Vacaville Police Department.