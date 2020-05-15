



(CNN) — If the NBA resumes its 2019-2020 season without spectators in attendance, TV viewers could be in for a very different kind of experience and broadcasters might have their work cut out monitoring players’ trash-talking.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry told the host what spectators may hear while watching the game.

“It would be raw,” the three-time champion said. “This would take it to a whole another level to just pure insanity of what we say on the court, what, you know, that trash talk that happens, even myself taking part in it.

“But I think everybody, from whether you’re on the court, on the bench, all the nonsense, like that might be something that’s really appealing from a fan perspective to get up close and personal with what we do on the court.”

NBA return

The two-time league MVP believes the league will get back going this summer.

“Everybody’s trying to get the game back as soon as possible,” said Curry. “But you obviously have to be safe. You have to protect the players, the fans, our families, coaching staffs, the entire organization. So a lot of things at play.

“We’re learning by the week as things change and develop, but I would assume basketball will be back in some way, shape or form this summer.”

Curry also told Kimmel that he had assembled a makeshift basket at his house right at the start of quarantine.

“Probably most people assume that NBA players have a court or hoop or something. I didn’t. But now I do. So I can get shots up. Let’s put it that way. I can get shots up,” he added.

The current season was scheduled to conclude in June, but was suspended mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unclear when or if the season will resume.

