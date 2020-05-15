Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Stockton Friday for the shooting death of a 23-year-old near Highway 4 last month.
Police announced Friday that 33-year-old Donell Webster was arrested in connection to the April 21 homicide of a 23-year-old man. The incident happened in the area of Aurora Street and State Route 4 underpass.
Webster was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.
The identity of the victim has not been released.