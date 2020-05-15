MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – A transient arrested in the Ellis Lake area is accused of attempted rape, the Marysville Police Department said.

The department said they received emergency calls regarding the situation Wednesday night at around 8 in the area of B and 17th streets.

Authorities searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect. Police said they were able to obtain security footage from the area on Thursday that captured the assault and were able to identify a suspect after making several contacts throughout the city.

Investigators learned the suspect, Alfonso Ferrer, 33, of Marysville, frequented the Ellis Lake area and located him near the Watermarke Plaza Wednesday night shortly after 7:45 p.m., the department said. He was wearing the same clothes and Oakland Raiders beanie he wore during the assault, police said.

Ferrer was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of assault with the intent to commit rape, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

“The citizens of Marysville can rest a little easier tonight knowing this suspect is off the street”, Police Chief Christian Sachs said.