ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville dine-in restaurants were seeing a boom in customers on Saturday night now that Placer County has lifted coronavirus restrictions on some businesses.

On the street, most people are trying their best to social distance, but masks seem to be barely worn by customers inside some businesses.

“We have less tables but business has been good the last 2 days,” said Al Santos, Goose Port Sports Bar and Public House owner.

His plan to stay safe while in business is to spread people apart in his restaurant.

“When we did our staff meeting we talked about a 6-by-6 rule,” Santos said. Six feet part and no more than six people per table.”

On Friday, Goose Port hosted more than 200 people, a lot less than normal, but Santos said it’s worth it to follow the rules to be allowed to run a business.

Placer County’s lifted restrictions included the opportunity to again allow a dine-in experience for some restaurants.

The new reopenings are not only bringing crowds to places previously only reserved for take-out but a lot of activity to the street, as well.

Most retail in the county also has the green light to reopen, with malls expected to open in just days – sending a wave of much-needed profit more restaurants are now hoping to grab.

“Right now revenue is great because everyone wants to go out,” Santos said.

Many business owners and customers said these openings couldn’t have come at a better time with Memorial Day weekend next week.