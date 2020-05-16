  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers are conducting a search for a hit-and-run suspect in the area of Bellaterra Drive and Cresleigh Parkway, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

The department sent out a tweet at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday saying that the suspect was described as an African American male wearing a black hat and white shirt.

The suspect fled after being involved in a hit-and-run and pursuit, police said. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS13 for more updates.

