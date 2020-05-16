SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Solano County barbershop owner is cutting through the stay-at-home health order and opening up for business.

The owner of Primo’s Barbershop has several locations and he’s already been told to close by authorities but refuses, choosing to stand his ground and fight back.

“The rules are unlawful and they’re unconstitutional,” said Juan Desmarais, owner.

Desmarais said he’s never afraid to give his opinion even if it’s against a government order. Solano County health officials have not yet granted barbershops or hair salons to open up, but thats not stopping Desmarais.

His doors at all his shops have been open for more than 2 weeks allowing stylists to cut hair and customers to make appointments.

Juan said he is following social distancing and has implemented a series of precautions. He said he feels business owners know best what to do in maintaining operations while staying financially afloat.

“No one is going to tell me my business is not essential or my barbers are not essential,” Desmarais said. “No one is going to stop me from keeping food on my table for my family.”

Desmarais told CBS13 that a lot of his customers are coming from neighboring counties and said if a customer or employee did get symptoms, he would insist they quarantine.